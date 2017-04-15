TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey wants EU to pay funds it promised for Syrian refugees
Ankara says more could be done to help the Syrian refugees who are taking shelter in Turkey, if the EU provided the remaining funds it promised as part of a deal last year.
Turkey wants EU to pay funds it promised for Syrian refugees
Syrian refugee children play outside their homes in the Ismetpasa neighbourhood of the Turkish capital Ankara on April 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

As many as three million Syrians who fled the protracted war in their country have been taking shelter in Turkey.

Men, women and children of all ages have been staying in various camps set up in Turkey.

Turkey has said more could be done to help these displaced people if the EU provided the remaining funds it promised as part of a deal last year.

The EU pledged over €3 billion ($3.2B), but according to Turkey, the bloc only released a third of the amount.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports from a camp on the Turkey-Syria border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us