As many as three million Syrians who fled the protracted war in their country have been taking shelter in Turkey.

Men, women and children of all ages have been staying in various camps set up in Turkey.

Turkey has said more could be done to help these displaced people if the EU provided the remaining funds it promised as part of a deal last year.

The EU pledged over €3 billion ($3.2B), but according to Turkey, the bloc only released a third of the amount.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports from a camp on the Turkey-Syria border.