"Yes" & "No" voters take to social media ahead of Turkey's referendum
Turkish citizens are heading to the polls on Sunday to decide whether their parliamentary system should change to a presidential one. Supporters of both sides of the argument have been active on Twitter.
The constitutional referendum ballot for Turkish voters living in Switzerland, at the Turkish consulate in Geneva, Switzerland. (March 29, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

Social media are alive with support for the "Yes" and "No" campaigns in Sunday's referendum on constitutional change in Turkey.

Fifty-five million voters are expected to vote. Overseas votes have already been cast in high numbers.

Here is a sample on Twitter from both sides of the argument:

Murat Ozgur is voting "yes," and he tweeted #Yes in 10 different languages.

Twitter user @ZEHRAERIC is voting "no" and says, "NO, 100 thousand times NO."

Twitter user Suat Ozdag is voting "yes" and says, "Travelling from Turkey's Van in a "Yes" convoy.

Ugur Erhan shared the "No" campaign picture and will also be voting "no" tomorrow.

@eylul_RTE says, "With the spirit of July 15th martyrs, "yes""

User @SRYULUCA says "God willing, hope it is a "No" win."

SOURCE:TRT World
