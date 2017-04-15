TÜRKİYE
A look at Turkey's "Yes" and "No" referendum campaigns
Both the "Yes" (to change) and "No" (to continue the existing system) have made intense efforts to sway undecided voters in the country's landmark referendum on April 16.
People wave Turkish flags as they attend a &quot;Yes&quot; campaign rally in the Etimesgut district of Ankara, on April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

Turkey is preparing to vote in Sunday's landmark referendum that will decide the country's future by determining whether to change to a presidential system of governance or stick to the existing parliamentary system.

Some 55 million people are eligible to vote at 167,140 polling stations across the nation. Turkish voters abroad have already cast their ballots.

Campaigning must end at 1500 GMT on Saturday and both the "Yes" (to change) and "No" (to continue the existing system) supporters have made intense efforts during the past few weeks to sway undecided voters.

Here is a look at the campaigning from both sides across the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
