Children traumatised by war in the fight for Mosul
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the start of the Mosul offensive in Iraq, yet the biggest victims are the children, who are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home with her family, carries her toy upon her arrival at Hammam al Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the start of the US-backed Iraqi offensive to recapture Mosul from Daesh.

Aid agencies say about half of those fleeing the city are children and many of them are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.

Health professionals also fear the long-term consequences, including high rates of depression, suicide, and self-harm for civilians, and especially children, who have survived the fighting in Mosul.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
