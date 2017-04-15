North Korea marked the 105th birthday of its founding father, Kim Il-sung with a huge military parade on Saturday in the capital Pyongyang.

A senior government official says the country is ready to stand up to any threat posed by the United States. North Korea has warned the US to end its "military hysteria," or face retaliation.

Tensions are growing in the region, with speculation that the secretive state is preparing to carry out a nuclear test. The US is sending an aircraft carrier group to the Asia-Pacific.