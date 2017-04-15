WORLD
DPRK says it's "prepared to respond to all-out war, with all-out war"
The US is sending an aircraft carrier group to the Asia-Pacific as tensions grow in the region, with speculation that North Korea is preparing to carry out a nuclear test.
DPRK says it's "prepared to respond to all-out war, with all-out war"
Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles in a parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the DPRK's founding father, Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

North Korea marked the 105th birthday of its founding father, Kim Il-sung with a huge military parade on Saturday in the capital Pyongyang.

A senior government official says the country is ready to stand up to any threat posed by the United States. North Korea has warned the US to end its "military hysteria," or face retaliation.

Tensions are growing in the region, with speculation that the secretive state is preparing to carry out a nuclear test. The US is sending an aircraft carrier group to the Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
