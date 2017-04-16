TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Polls close in Turkey's referendum, count has "Yes" ahead
Turkey's President Erdogan, Prime Minister Yildirim and CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast their ballots in their respective constituencies. Polls have closed and with 85% of the vote counted, "Yes" is at 53%.
Polls close in Turkey's referendum, count has "Yes" ahead
Voting takes place at a polling station at Ataturk Library during Turkey's referendum in Istanbul, Turkey. April 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

The "Yes" campaign is marginally ahead in Turkey's referendum on constitutional change with just over 85 percent of the vote counted.

Millions of voters thronged to polling booths across Turkey to vote in a referendum which will determine whether the country will remain a parliamentary system or transition to a presidential one. By midday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Republican People's Party or CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, celebrity chef Nusret Gokce known of "Salt Bae" fame and even a couple just about to take their vows had voted.

Over 55 million Turkish citizens in the country of about 80 million are registered to vote and will decide with a "yes" or "no" whether to accept 18 amendments to the constitution put forward by parliament. These amendments range from the powers the presidency will wield, how to choose members of the judiciary, the minimum age of an MP, the strength of the parliament and others. The changes will also abolish the office of prime minister.

"This is not an ordinary referendum ... This is crucial because it is related to the system of governance," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as he voted in Istanbul.

In Ankara, head of the CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu said, "We are voting for Turkey's destiny today ... I am very happy, I hope for a good result then we can solve the other problems of the country together."

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitored the voting process Sunday in the Turkish capital as the country headed to polling stations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us