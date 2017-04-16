WORLD
How did Turkish nationals living abroad vote?
Turkish people have voted "Yes" to change the country's constitution. This is how Turkish citizens living abroad voted.
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

Turkey voted "YES" to adopt a presidential system of governance in a historic referendum on Sunday which will replace the existing parliamentary system.

Close to three million Turkish nationals around the world were eligible to vote. According to an almost complete vote count, this is how they cast their ballots.

  • Germany - Yes (63.2%)

  • US - No (83.3%)

  • Albania - No (58.2%)

  • Australia - No (57.4%)

  • Austria - Yes (72.3%)

  • Azerbaijan - No (59.9%)

  • Bahrain - No (86.4%)

  • Belgium - Yes (77.9%)

  • United Arab Emirates - No (90.4%)

  • UK - No (79.9%)

  • Bosnia-Herzegovina - Yes (66.4%)

  • Bulgaria - No (71.4%)

  • Algeria - No (57.00%)

  • China - No (76.23%)

  • Denmark - Yes (61.6%)

  • Finland - No (71.6%)

  • France - Yes (64.8%)

  • Border Gates - Yes (54.4%)

  • Netherlands - Yes (69.9%)

  • Iraq - No (65.4%)

  • Iran - No (54.7%)

  • Spain - No (86.7%)

  • Israel - No (56.6%)

  • Sweden - No (54.9%)

  • Switzerland - No (58.5%)

  • Italy - No (62.1%)

  • Japan - No (63.9%)

  • Canada - No (71.2%)

  • Qatar - No (81.1%)

  • Kazakhstan - No (58.6%)

  • Kyrgyzstan - Yes (57.4%)

  • Kosovo - Yes (57.1%)

  • Kuwait - No (%76,6)

  • Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus- No (57.3%)

  • Lebanon - Yes (93.9%)

  • Luxembourg - Yes (61.5%)

  • Hungary - No (74.2%)

  • Egypt - Yes (59.0% )

  • Norway - Yes (55.1%)

  • Uzbekistan - Yes (53.6%)

  • Poland - No (74.4%)

  • Romania - No (55.4%)

  • Russian Federation - No (73.9%)

  • Singapore - No (55.7%)

  • Sudan - Yes (65.9%)

  • Saudi Arabia - No (58.2%)

  • Thailand- No (87.1%)

  • Turkmenistan - No (56.3%)

  • Oman - No (75.9%)

  • Jordan - Yes (75.9%)

  • New Zealand- No (82.3%)

  • Greece - No (76.7%)

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
