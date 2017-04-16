Millions of voters across Turkey cast their votes in a referendum to decide on whether 18 constitutional amendments should be accepted or rejected. The proposed changes have been hotly contested.

Supporters claim that the amendments will result in a strong Turkish republic that will limit the power of the military and stop coalition governments that continually deadlocked. Critics claim the proposed changes will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more powers.

As voters cast their ballots, the world's media focused their attention on the nation of 80 million people that straddles Europe and Asia.

A woman exits a polling booth at a polling station in Istanbul.