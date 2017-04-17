Turkey's referendum on whether to change the country to a presidential system of governance evoked various reactions from global leaders after the "Yes" campaign clinched the victory.

Based on Sunday's count of the ballot, 51.3 percent of the voters approved changes to Turkish constitution, empowering the office of the president.

This is what world leaders have to say:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday in a statement, "the German government ... respects the right of Turkish citizens to decide on their own constitutional order."

"The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the results of Turkish referendum should be respected.

"The referendum is a sovereign affair of the Republic of Turkey. We believe that everyone should respect the will of the Turkish people," Peskov said.

French President Francois Hollande urged dialogue on Monday between all political sides in Turkey.

"It's up to the Turks and them alone to decide on how they organise their political institutions, but the published results show that Turkish society is divided about the planned deep reforms," Hollande's office said in a statement.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter referring to Turkey's accession process that "it shows how divided the country is; collaboration with the EU will be even more complex."

The European Union urged the Turkish government to seek the broadest agreement after the result.

"In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we also call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation," the Commission said in a statement.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to Erdogan that the result demonstrated "Turkish people's great support" for Erdogan's policy.

"Certainly, this referendum will mark the beginning of a new stage in the history of your brotherly country and reinforce the international role and standing of a stable and powerful Turkey," he said