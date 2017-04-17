WORLD
3 MIN READ
Students clash with police across India-administered Kashmir
Over 100 students were injured in protests organised against a police raid on a college in southern Pulwama district last week. In that raid over 60 students were injured in clashes between stone-hurling students and Indian police.
Students clash with police across India-administered Kashmir
Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people were killed by police and paramilitary troops during election day violence. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

Hundreds of students clashed with government forces in major cities of India-administered Kashmir during protests on Monday against a police raid on a college, as tensions ran high in the restive region.

Around 100 students were injured as police used batons and tear gas to try to quell the protests, which broke out in the main city of Srinagar before spreading to other parts of Kashmir.

Teenagers in school uniforms were among the protesters, who chanted anti-India slogans and threw stones at government forces.

How did Monday's protests start?

A student union had called for protests after police on Saturday tried to raid a college in the southern district of Pulwama to round up suspects from recent violent demonstrations, sparking clashes in which at least 60 students were injured.

India-administered Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people were killed by police and paramilitary troops during election day violence.

On Saturday, a street vendor was shot dead by India's Border Security Force and on Sunday three people were killed by suspected rebels, one a former counter-insurgent.

Footage apparently showing a civilian tied to the front of an army jeep to deter protesters from throwing stones at the vehicle has also caused outrage after it was circulated on social media last week.

The army has launched an investigation into the incident and police have registered a case although no arrests have yet been made.

The Kashmir University Students Union, a banned student body, had called for protests in all colleges and universities following Saturday's incident.

Government forces are not supposed to enter college or university premises without special permission, and on Saturday, the outlawed union said the police action was designed to help the state "rule by repression and fear".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in its entirety.

Anti-India sentiments remain deep in Kashmir where majority of people want Independence or the merger of the territory with neighbouring Pakistan.

Armed encounters between rebels fighting Indian rule and government forces have become more frequent since the killing of a popular rebel leader by Indian troops last July sparked widespread unrest.

Police and army officials say dozens of local youths have joined the rebel ranks since then.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us