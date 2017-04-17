Thousands of people from rebel-held areas of northern Syria have been evacuated to safer parts of the country.

For those moving, the journey was a nervous one, after a car bomb killed over 100 evacuees in western Aleppo on Saturday.

The explosion took place at a transit point in the Rashideen area as thousands of evacuees from the regime-held, predominantly-Shia towns of Foua and Kefraya waited to continue their journey to regime-controlled western Aleppo.

The evacuation deal, brokered by regime ally Iran and rebel backer Qatar, will see more than 30,000 people evacuated from four Syrian towns in two stages.

And as TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports, the first phase of the evacuation deal is now over.