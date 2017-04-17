TÜRKİYE
Citizens wake up to a new day and a new Turkey
Turkey's leadership says it has no plans to dissolve parliament and call for early elections before the 2019 polls. The "Yes" victory in Sunday's referendum was narrow, and the opposition are contesting the outcome.
People walk over leaflets reading &quot;yes&quot; strewn on the ground in Kadikoy district, Istanbul. (April 16, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

Turkey voted "yes" in Sunday's referendum on a series of constitutional reforms. Once implemented in 2019, the amendments will transition the country to a presidential system, empowering the next president substantially.

The "yes" side won with 51.4 percent of the vote, with 48.6 voting "no".

Jubilant supporters of the "Yes" campaign took to the streets soon after the results were announced on Sunday night.

They waved flags and lit firecrackers in the major cities of Turkey to celebrate the referendum victory.

"No" voters were disappointed. In some neighbourhoods of Istanbul, residents beat pots and pans in a sign of protest.

The main opposition CHP says it will challenge up to 60 percent of the ballots cast. They allege irregularities in the way the High Electoral Board handled the vote.

However, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country will move ahead with the changes.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said there was no need for early elections before 2019, as the country makes its transition to a presidential system.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah discusses possible changes that can be seen immediately and the possible implications of the opposition challenging the referendum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
