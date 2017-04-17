Facebook Inc launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service for more than two hours on Sunday.

The social network giant plans to look for ways to make it easier for people to report videos and to speed up the process of reviewing items once they are reported, said Facebook's vice president for global operations and media partnerships, Justin Osofsky, in a blog post.

We prioritise reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster.

US authorities on Monday widened a manhunt for a murder suspect who, according to police and Facebook, posted a video of himself on the online service shooting an elderly man in Cleveland.

The world's largest online social network, used by more than 1.2 billion people every day, condemned the accused killer's action.

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," said a spokesperson for the company.

"We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

Users question Facebook policy

Users on social media questioned the social media company over control of offensive material.

Facebook relies largely on its 1.9 billion users to report items that violate its terms of service. Millions of items are reported each week in more than 40 languages and thousands of workers review them.

The company, which recently began to allow advertising breaks in live video streams, has also tried to automate the process for flagging offensive material.

Facebook released a timeline of events related to Stephens, something it had not done after other violent incidents.

Stephens posted three videos, Facebook said. In the first, uploaded at 2:09 pm EDT on Sunday (1809 GMT), he said he intended to commit murder. No one reported it, according to Facebook.

Two minutes later at 2:11 pm EDT, Stephens uploaded a video of the shooting. And a third video, with a confession to murder, was broadcast live at 2:22 and reported by someone shortly after it ended at 2:27 pm EDT.

The shooting video was not reported by Facebook users until 3:59 pm EDT and Stephens' account was disabled at 4:22 pm EDT, Facebook's timeline showed.

"We disabled the suspect's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the murder video, and two hours after receiving a report of any kind. But we know we need to do better," Osofsky said.