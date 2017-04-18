TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Police helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey
Poor weather is believed to have led to the crash that killed 12 people.
Police helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey
FILE PHOTO / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2017

A police helicopter carrying officers, a judge and a soldier crashed due to bad weather in a mountainous region of southeastern Turkey Tuesday, killing all 12 people on board, the country's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said search and rescue teams were sent to the area after the helicopter's signal was lost. It took the rescue teams several hours to find the helicopter wreckage due to altitude, adverse weather conditions and low visibility.

It had been carrying seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crew members.

The helicopter disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said.

"It is being assessed that the helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions," the governor's office said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us