WORLD
2 MIN READ
National Front's Le Pen has youth on her side
Many young French women and men support far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. They think she can change the country.
National Front's Le Pen has youth on her side
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election during her her campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on Sunday. The field is split in what is emerging as a divisive contest that will almost certainly result in a May 7 run-off between Sunday's top two vote-winners.

Currently, opinion polls have centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron at 23 percent; the far right's Marine Le Pen at 22 percent; conservative Francois Fillon at 20 percent; and the left-wing's Jean-Luc Melenchon at 19 percent.

Macron is seen beating Le Pen in a run-off vote by 65 percent to 35 percent.

But one constituency that has traditionally supported the left, young people, is looking for change. And, as ​TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from Paris, Le Pen is promising just that.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us