WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tripoli govt seeks outside intervention to end Libya chaos
Fayez al Sarraj, who heads the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), has written to the UN, the EU and the Arab League calling for intervention in the country amid risks of a civil war.
Tripoli govt seeks outside intervention to end Libya chaos
​Libya has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising and NATO's invasion that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

The head of Libya's unity government has called for "urgent intervention" from the international community, warning that the escalation in fighting puts the North African country at risk of civil war.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al Sarraj, wrote an open letter to the UN, the EU and the Arab League urging the international community to intervene.

Sarraj said that the escalation in fighting has more to do with the country's deteriorating political situation than dealing with terrorism.

​Libya has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising and NATO's intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, leaving rival militias and powerful politicians vying for control.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has more details.

TRT World spoke to Sami Hamdi, Editor at The International Interest, who said that many tribes and militias refuse to acknowledge Sarraj's government.

He said that many in Libya feel that it is the NATO intervention that brought about the country's problems in the first place.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us