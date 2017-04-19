WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK heads for surprise general election
British Prime Minister Theresa May had previously promised she would not call an early election.
UK heads for surprise general election
British citizens will head to the polls on June 8. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May has surprised even her conservative party colleagues, by calling for a snap election on June the 8th.

She says she's facing too much "game-playing" from the opposition. But they have welcomed the election too, which will be a test of Brexit.

​Labour and the much smaller opposition Liberal Democrats said they would vote in favour of the early election, all but guaranteeing May's decision will be approved.

For May, the timing could be auspicious, as the opposition Labour Party is struggling with internal dissent.

But Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, described the decision as a "huge political miscalculation" that could help her efforts to hold a new independence referendum.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has the story.

Early election can benefit Brexit talks

May announced on Tuesday her desire to take the country to the polls. The next parliamentary election was not due until 2020.

The former interior minister, who succeeded former prime minister David Cameron, said she needed to strengthen her hand in negotiations in Britain's divorce talks with the EU which will reshape Britain and could test the cohesion of the European Union.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us