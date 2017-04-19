WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pursuit of Facebook Live murder suspect ends in suicide
Pennsylvania State Police found Steve Stephens – accused of killing Robert Godwin – after getting a tip from a "concerned citizen" who saw him at a McDonald's. After a quick chase, the man shot himself.
Steve Stephens left McDonald's but stopped briefly when officers located his car. Police hit his car with their vehicle when he sped away, causing him to spin out, at which point Stephens shot himself. April 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Steve Stephens, a murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebook of the killing of a Cleveland man, fatally shot himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr, 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt

Stephens, who had no prior criminal record, was not suspected in any other killings, Cleveland officials said. Stephens said in a separate video on Facebook on Sunday that he had already killed a dozen others.

"I just killed 13 people, and I'm going to keep going until they catch me."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would do all it could to prevent similar postings in the future.

TRT World's Denee Savioa has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
