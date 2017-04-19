Steve Stephens, a murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebook of the killing of a Cleveland man, fatally shot himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr, 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt

Stephens, who had no prior criminal record, was not suspected in any other killings, Cleveland officials said. Stephens said in a separate video on Facebook on Sunday that he had already killed a dozen others.

"I just killed 13 people, and I'm going to keep going until they catch me."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would do all it could to prevent similar postings in the future.

TRT World's Denee Savioa has more.