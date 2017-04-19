WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK parliament votes in favour of early election
Prime Minister Theresa May had called for a snap general election on June 8 to ratify public support for the government during the Brexit process.
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons in London.
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won parliament's backing for an early election. May had earlier asked parliament to back her decision saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.

The motion passed with 522 members of parliament in favour and 13 against.

TRT World'sSarah Morice brings more from London.

Opposition considers May an "opportunist"

Addressing a rowdy parliament, she said moving the election would avoid a clash of priorities in the most sensitive final stages of the two-year talks, ignoring criticism from opposition politicians that she was opportunistic and untrustworthy.

May, who has described herself as "not a showy politician," also said she would not take part in television debates before the election, preferring to talk directly to voters.

The PM surprised allies and opponents on Tuesday when she announced her plan to bring forward an election that was not due until 2020, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in the negotiations which will reshape Britain and Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
