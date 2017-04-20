TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament speaker welcomes Saudi ambassador to Ankara
Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman and Saudi ambassador Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji met on Thursday to discuss the strengthening of relations between the two countries in political, cultural and economic realms.
Turkish parliament speaker welcomes Saudi ambassador to Ankara
Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

The President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji in his office, Ankara.

The ambassador Al-Khuraiji has conveyed greetings of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khuraiji emphasised the importance of organising mutual visits between Turkey and Saudi Arabian parliaments, sharing experiences and activating the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mr. Kahraman said he appreciated the leadership role of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the two countries would increase their mutual visits and strengthen their relations.

Currently, Turkey is the chair of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us