The President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji in his office, Ankara.

The ambassador Al-Khuraiji has conveyed greetings of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khuraiji emphasised the importance of organising mutual visits between Turkey and Saudi Arabian parliaments, sharing experiences and activating the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mr. Kahraman said he appreciated the leadership role of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the two countries would increase their mutual visits and strengthen their relations.

Currently, Turkey is the chair of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).