Syria war victims find ray of hope in Turkey's prosthetic centres
The ongoing war in Syria has left many of its victims crippled for life. A new technology in Turkey is helping some who have lost limbs to regain a semblance of normality.
A survivor trying to walk using his two new prosthetic limbs at a clinic in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, where hundreds of wounded Syrians come in every week to receive prosthetics. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

The war in Syria has left more than six million people displaced internally. About 400,000 people have lost their lives. The conflict has maimed many of those who have survived.

But new centres in Turkey are giving hope to some of the survivors. Several clinics have been equipped with state-of-the-art 3-D printing technology to build new limbs for those who've lost them in the war.

Turkey is home to more than two million Syrian refugees. The centres are part of an effort to improve their lives.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings visited one of the clinics where he met Abdulbasset, who's being fitted with new legs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
