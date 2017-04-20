The war in Syria has left more than six million people displaced internally. About 400,000 people have lost their lives. The conflict has maimed many of those who have survived.

But new centres in Turkey are giving hope to some of the survivors. Several clinics have been equipped with state-of-the-art 3-D printing technology to build new limbs for those who've lost them in the war.

Turkey is home to more than two million Syrian refugees. The centres are part of an effort to improve their lives.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings visited one of the clinics where he met Abdulbasset, who's being fitted with new legs.