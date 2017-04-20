POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Epilepsy drug valproate behind severe birth defects in France
Up to 4,100 children have suffered major congenital defects after their mothers took valproate to treat epilepsy. The drug has been prescribed since 1967.
Epilepsy drug valproate behind severe birth defects in France
Valproate, primarily used to treat epilepsy, has been found to cause various birth defects. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

An estimated 2,150 to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb between 1967 and 2016 after their mothers used valproate to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, France's drug regulator said on Thursday.

A joint report issued by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) and the national health insurance administration said that pregnant women who took the drug for epilepsy were four times more susceptible to giving birth to babies with congenital defects.

"The study confirms the highly teratogenic nature" – very likely to cause birth defects – "of valproate," said Mahmoud Zureik, scientific director of ANSM and co-author of the report.

Valproate, which has been manufactured in France by Sanofi for epilepsy under the brand Depakine, and Depakote and Depamide for bipolar disorder, is also believed to cause slow neurological development.

ANSM, France's drug authority, said it would also publish a study on neurological effects in the second half of 2017.

Sanofi has not yet commented on the report.

Valproate was approved as an anti-epileptic drug in France in 1967 and has become one of the most widely prescribed treatments for the condition worldwide.

Parents of those affected say the French state and Sanofi were too slow to warn of the side effects of the drug, after the risks to foetuses became clear by the early 1980s.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us