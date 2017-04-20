Anger and despondency is the mood in some of France's poorest neighbourhoods as residents see little support for their situation among the major parties ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

These are areas where political cynicism reigns. People feel abandoned by the state, and live isolated lives, often in extreme poverty.

The cost of living is increasing and inequality is on the rise.

Some won't vote. Others don't care. But anger at being left behind has also galvanised political awareness.

TRT World's Myriam Francois has the story.