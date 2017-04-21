WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan's PM Sharif faces further investigation
Pakistan's opposition is calling for the prime minister to resign, after the Supreme Court said it had "insufficient evidence" to remove Nawaz Sharif from office.
Pakistan's PM Sharif faces further investigation
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaks during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

Pakistani opposition party lawmakers on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif step down during an investigation into his and his family's finances.

Opposition leader Imran Khan said he would lead protests demanding Sharif's resignation, saying the prime minister had lost the moral authority to stay in office while being investigated.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to order Sharif's removal from office but called for further investigation into corruption allegations following the release of The Panama Papers.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has this report on the ruling and the family.

Joint team to continue corruption probe

A five-member Supreme Court was split 3-2 in favour of Sharif retaining his position, when it made its ruling on Thursday.

On Friday, opposition lawmakers chanted slogans demanding Sharif's resignation and tore up the legislative assembly's agenda for the day, before the house speaker suspended the session.

"I was the petitioner in the case, the hearing continued for four months, at least I should have been allowed to speak in the parliament," Khan, a former cricket star, said outside the assembly.

The Supreme Court, in its 549-page judgement, ordered a joint investigation team be formed to look into allegations around three of Sharif's four children using offshore companies to buy properties in London.

The investigating team has two months to complete its inquiry, after which a special bench will decide what action to take, the court said.

The case surfaced last year when The Panama Papers linked the Sharif family to offshore businesses. But Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and say that the wealth was achieved legally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us