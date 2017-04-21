Security is tight ahead of the French presidential election after a policeman was killed in an apparent terror attack in the heart of Paris.

Police have searched the home of the man suspected to have carried out the attack on the Champs-Elysees.

The Associated Press says he's known to authorities and had been detained in February for threatening police.

After an emergency meeting of security officials, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said security forces, including elite units, were on alert to back up the 50,000 police earmarked to ensure citizens' safety during the election.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Paris.