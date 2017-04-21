WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain's main opposition gears up for June 8 elections
With the loss of traditional Labour seats and low poll ratings, some analysts predict the outcome of the upcoming election could deal a major blow to the party.
Britain's main opposition gears up for June 8 elections
British opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn after delivering his first campaign speech of the 2017 election in central London on April 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

UK's main opposition, the Labour Party, has launched a campaign for yet another general elections which are going to be held in just seven weeks' time.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced holding a snap election on June 8, claiming that divisions at Westminster risked hampering the Brexit negotiations.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would defeat a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics, casting himself as the anti-establishment challenger in the snap election.

"It is the establishment versus the people and it is our historic duty to make sure that the people prevail," Corbyn told party supporters in central London.

"We don't accept that it is natural for Britain to be governed by a ruling elite, the City and the tax-dodgers."

But, with the loss of traditional Labour seats and low poll ratings, some analysts predict the outcome of the upcoming election could deal a major blow to the party.

And some have suggested that Corbyn is part of the problem.

Corbyn, who voted to leave the EU membership in 1975 but supported 'Remain' last year, has been criticised for muddling the party's position on Brexit.

TRT World's Sara Firth investigates the current state of the Labour Party.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us