A group of Syrian evacuees who survived a bombing on their convoy last week have been taken to a camp on the border with Turkey. More than 100 people were killed in the blast that targeted people being evacuated from two pro-regime towns.

Survivors were being evacuated from Foua and Kefraya when the explosion hit, killing mostly civilians, as well as some opposition fighters guarding the convoy.

A week on, many are still waiting for news of their loved ones, or trying to get treatment.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has their story.