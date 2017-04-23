Rising crime rates and food shortages have forced hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to flee their country to find better prospects of life elsewhere.

Most of them have migrated to three countries - the US, Spain and Colombia.

Neighbouring Colombia is the biggest host with 900,000 Venezuelans beginning their new lives there.

Most of them are illegal immigrants with no visas and therefore, many are exploited by their employers.

But, these Venezuelans have remained silent as they fear being deported as most of them believe conditions in their home country are not going to improve any time soon.

TRT World spoke to journalist Dimitri O'Donnell who spent time with some Venezuelans in Colombia's capital, Bogota.