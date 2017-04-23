WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuelan migrants caught between a rock and a hard place
Most arrived in neighbouring Colombia illegally and are now facing unfair treatment by their employers. But they have remained silent as they fear being deported.
Most Venezuelan migrants have fled to three countries - the US, Spain and Colombia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

Rising crime rates and food shortages have forced hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to flee their country to find better prospects of life elsewhere.

Most of them have migrated to three countries - the US, Spain and Colombia.

Neighbouring Colombia is the biggest host with 900,000 Venezuelans beginning their new lives there.

Most of them are illegal immigrants with no visas and therefore, many are exploited by their employers.

But, these Venezuelans have remained silent as they fear being deported as most of them believe conditions in their home country are not going to improve any time soon.

TRT World spoke to journalist Dimitri O'Donnell who spent time with some Venezuelans in Colombia's capital, Bogota.

SOURCE:TRT World
