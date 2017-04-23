WORLD
Refugees stranded in freezing warehouses in Belgrade
Many of them rely on aid from volunteers as they choose to stay out of the system. Refugees remain torn between registering with Serbia's limited admission quota and trying to cross into EU countries illegally.
Refugees take shelter in derelict warehouses in Belgrade, Serbia. January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

Thousands of refugees are stranded in Belgrade, Serbia, waiting for a chance to enter Italy, France or Germany. Many of them are still unregistered as they weigh their chances with Serbia's refugee admission quota against the possibility of illegally entering a European Union state.

Till they decide, the refugees – many from Afghanistan – are trying to survive the freezing Serbian winter in squalid abandoned railway warehouses.

Very soon, the Serbian government will erect luxury apartments close to the warehouses. In all probability, these former railway buildings will be torn down and the refugees will lose the shelter they live in.

TRT World'sZoran Kusovac brings more on the refugee's plight from Belgrade.

SOURCE:TRT World
