Discovery of mass graves brings attention to Mexico's Veracruz
Veracruz witnessed over 1,000 killings in 2016 and twice as many forced disappearances. But, according to local residents, the police have been turning a blind eye to the problem.
Police and forensic team use tents to mark some of the unmarked graves where skulls were found in a plot of land on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico on March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

The discovery of secret mass graves on Mexico's east coast has focused attention on the eastern state of Veracruz, one of the most violent territories of the country.

The bodies of more than 250 people have been unearthed from the site so far.

The eastern state of Veracruz is the scene of bloody disputes between the Los Zetas and Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartels.

Veracruz witnessed over 1,000 killings in 2016 and twice as many forced disappearances. But, according to local residents, the police have been turning a blind eye to the problem.

"There is violence here every night, and we can't walk around after dark. When we call the police they laugh at us, say they will come, but never arrive," said resident Kiara Sanchez.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Veracruz.

SOURCE:TRT World
