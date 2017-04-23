Several people were detained after left-wing protesters clashed with police in Paris on Sunday as early results from France's presidential elections were announced.

Several hundred young people rallied in the Bastille Square -- the historic site where the 1789 French Revolution began.

The demonstrators clashed with police, building barricades and throwing objects.

A protest leader called on the public through a loudspeaker to rally "against Marine and against Macron."

"We have come here to protest against the pantomime of this election," a demonstrator said.

Another "anti-fascist demonstration" also took place late Sunday in the western coastal city of Nantes.

Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, scored the first breakthrough in the French presidential elections by the National Front, winning a slot in the runoff on the 2002 ballot.

He was routed in a head-to-head contest by the centre-right incumbent, Jacques Chirac.