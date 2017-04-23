WORLD
1 MIN READ
US foreign aid cuts could end UN peacekeeping in South Sudan
US President Donald Trump's plans to reduce foreign aid has sparked fears that the removal of UN peacekeepers would throw the country into further disarray.
Violence against aid workers is increasingly common in oil-rich South Sudan, which is suffering a famine. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

Trump is looking to slash US funding to the United Nations by half. The move could result in the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from South Sudan, ending the second-most expensive mission in the world.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and 3.5 million people displaced. The famine–struck nation which now has an over stretched military has seen an increase in violence in the recent weeks.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah has more from the capital, Juba.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
