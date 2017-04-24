WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighting rages in Mosul as humanitarian crisis looms
The thousands trapped inside the Old City face incredible risks, UN says.
Fighting rages in Mosul as humanitarian crisis looms
People face dire conditions in the Daesh-controlled part of western Mosul as the US-backed operation continues against the group. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

Iraqi forces are engaging in door-to-door combat against Daesh in the Old City section of Mosul. As the US-backed offensive to capture Daesh's de facto capital in Iraq entered its seventh month, the fighting has become fiercer and tougher as soldiers navigate narrow urban areas.

About 400,000 civilians are estimated to be trapped in the Old City. And according to the UN, they face incredible risks.

Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate in the city, as nearly half a million civilians remain in neighbourhoods still under Daesh control in western Mosul.

Both US and Iraqi forces offer varying numbers on how much area is controlled by Daesh. Iraqi commanders say the group commands 15 percent of western Mosul while the US says nearly double that.

Mosul is the last major Daesh bastion in Iraq. The group captured the city in mid-2014, and it was from Mosul that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi declared a "caliphate" over parts of Iraq and Syria.

TRT World's Kisha Ferguson has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us