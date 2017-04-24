WORLD
Le Pen eyes French presidency
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen wasted no time in resuming her campaign to upset election favourite Emmanuel Macron in the presidential run-off on May 7.
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

National Front leader Marine Le Pen has wasted no time in getting back on the campaign trail in her north-eastern heartland. She's preparing her supporters for the challenge of a run-off against the favourite, Emmanuel Macron.

"I am the people's candidate. I am here to defend the French people, speak to them closely, on the ground," she told people in the working-class town of Henin-Beaumont.

"This place is a symbol of all the dramatic consequences caused by those politicians who want to return to power through Emmanuel Macron," she said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more on Le Pen's campaign.

