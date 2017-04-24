After a tight race on Sunday, French voters shortlisted centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for a run-off to be held in two weeks.

Pollsters say centrist Macron is largely expected to beat Le Pen in the second round but his team understands that a victory on May 7 is only part of the challenge.

"It is because we are not a political party that we are strong. Emmanuel Macron is going to bring a new perspective...," said Macron's campaign spokesperson, Laurence Haim.

But people in France have offered mixed reactions over the possible presidency of novice Macron, who lacks political experience.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges takes a look on what is next for Macron.