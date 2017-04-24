Donald Trump has been making headlines since he kickstarted his campaign for US presidency in 2015.

The impact of his statements and actions is felt across the world.

One unexpected place is the village of Kallstadt in Germany's southwestern region.

The small village with a population of only 1,200 is the place where the US president's grandparents were born.

Since Trump's election, Kallstadt residents have found themselves under the spotlight.

TRT World 's Zeina Awad spent time in the the village.