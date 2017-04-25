At least 27 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on Kenya's main highway that connects the capital Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Kibwezi area around midnight Kenyan time on Monday as the bus driver was trying to overtake another vehicle but collided with the oncoming tanker carrying cooking oil.

"Twenty adults and three children died on the spot, while one adult died later in hospital," Kibwezi's police chief, Leonard Kimaiyo said.

Most of the passengers were families returning from Easter festivities and students preparing for the reopening of schools after the long weekend.

Kimaiyo said the death toll could rise and 19 people were injured.