German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ivanka Trump were part of a high-powered panel discussion Tuesday at the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, titled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."

Dubbed the W20 summit and held this year under the Germany-led G20, the meeting's themes included gender pay equality and the relatively small number of female executives and women as entrepreneurs.

They were joined by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and the Netherlands' Queen Maxima, among others.

Ivanka booed for defending father

Ivanka Trump was booed by the audience when she described her father Donald as a "tremendous champion of supporting families" and said she was still fine-tuning her role as first daughter and informal White House adviser.

The panel moderator, a finance journalist, interjected, saying: "Some attitudes toward women your father has publicly displayed... might leave one questioning whether he is such an empowerer for women."

"I've certainly heard the criticism from the media and that's been perpetuated," replied the 35-year-old Ivanka.

The 35-year-old daughter of the US Republican president -- who was managing her own company before moving with her family to Washington to advise her father — has an office at the White House although she is not a government employee.