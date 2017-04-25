The population of African penguins has dropped to about 50,000 penguins in Namibia and South Africa. This is a 98 percent decrease in the southern African colony in the last 100 years.

Climate change and over fishing have already left endangered young penguins in Africa confused about where to find food. A recent study found that that they are dying in high numbers as a result.

Journalist Jason Boswell has more on the African penguin conservation efforts.

World Penguin Day

Every 25th April, World Penguin Day is celebrated, roughly the date of this their annual, northward migration.

But reasons to celebrate this day are decreasing as the species is threatened by climate change.

A Pew study in 2015 showed two-thirds of the world's 18 penguin species, which range from the volcanic Galapagos Islands on the equator to the frozen sea ice of Antarctica, were in decline.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, only two types of penguin – Adelie and King – are increasing in numbers.