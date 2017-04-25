A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has claimed responsibility for a metro bombing in the Russian city of St Petersburg that killed 16 people and said the bomber was acting on orders from al Qaeda, according to the SITE monitoring group.

The claim by the little-known group was originally published by the Mauritanian news agency ANI, which is often used by West and North African militant groups to release statements.

The statement, posted by SITE on Tuesday, said the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, had acted on instructions from Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in the April 3 attack on the metro in Russia's second biggest city.