WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey will "drain the swamp" and drive out PKK
Turkish jets strike terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq's Sinjar region to prevent weapons and explosives from entering Turkey.
Erdogan says Turkey will "drain the swamp" and drive out PKK
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an interview at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria targeted the PKK and YPG and were aimed at preventing them from setting up a base, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Erdogan said the strikes which killed 70, were intended to "drain the swamp" and prevent the PKK and YPG from smuggling weapons and explosives that could be used for attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, and it resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK.

The president said Turkey will not let Sinjar become a PKK base and will continue military operations there and in northern Syria "until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Peshmerga fighters were also killed in the strikes and Erdogan said it was a "source of sadness."

US concerned

The United States on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the air strikes. US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that it had not been authorised by the US-led coalition, which is fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

"These air strikes were not approved by the coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces," Toner said.

Erdogan said local governments, the US and Russia, had been notified before the strikes.​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us