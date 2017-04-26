TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains over 1,000 for alleged links to Gulen network
The ongoing operation is targeting police officers accused of links to the network associated with Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of masterminding the July 15, 2016 attempted coup.
Turkey detains over 1,000 for alleged links to Gulen network
Ankara accuses Gulen's organisation of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,000 people with suspected links to FETO, security sources said on Wednesday.

FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation) is the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding last year's attempted coup.

The overnight and early morning raids were the largest operations in months targeting the people Ankara blames for the attempted putsch on July 15, 2016 in which 249 people died and more than 2000 civilians were wounded.

Sources said the crackdown targeted the network's structure in the police force. Detention orders were issued for over 4,000 people. At least 1,009 were detained, the sources said, in operations carried out across all 81 of Turkey's provinces.

Ankara accuses Gulen and his group of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltrating government institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, and forming a "parallel state" structure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us