Beattyville in eastern Kentucky is among the four lowest income towns in the United States. It gained the reputation of being the poorest white town in the country.

Its streets are littered with the ghosts of businesses and industry. The town has a prison which employed many locals who are now unemployed as the facility was shut down. Once known for coal, Beattyville is now more known for its drug problem.

Many residents benefit from federal government aid and Obamacare. Benefits they don't want to lose even as the Trump administration talks about repealing the health care programme brought in by former president Barack Obama.

But some of the residents who voted for US President Donald Trump are somewhat hopeful. Trump promised to create more jobs, and to residents who have seen one industry exit after the other, his words matter a lot.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Beattyville.