Facebook is coming under growing pressure to closely monitor the billions of posts and videos uploaded onto its site every day.

In the past week, shocking images of a homicide in Cleveland, US and the murder of a child in Puket, Thailand were streamed live on the network.

These cases were the latest in a string of violent crimes that have plagued Facebook, despite making up a small percentage of videos.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not doing enough to block such content.

TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis reports.