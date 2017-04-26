WORLD
1 MIN READ
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being criticised for not doing enough to block violent content after a string of violent crimes were broadcast using the website.
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Facebook is coming under growing pressure to closely monitor the billions of posts and videos uploaded onto its site every day.

In the past week, shocking images of a homicide in Cleveland, US and the murder of a child in Puket, Thailand were streamed live on the network.

These cases were the latest in a string of violent crimes that have plagued Facebook, despite making up a small percentage of videos.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not doing enough to block such content.

TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us