Once famous for attracting the Hollywood jet set, Mexico's Pacific resort town of Acapulco is going through dangerous times. Nonetheless, its status as the most murderous town in Mexico does not deter tourists.

Alasdair Baverstock reports for TRT World from Acapulco.

A dangerous holiday?

Although Acapulco makes up 20 percent of the state of Guerrero's population, the city accounts for half of the state's murders. The town saw an average of three murders a day in 2016, making it the most dangerous place in Mexico for the third year running.

Violence in Mexico has risen to its worst since 2011. In March, there were 2020 recorded murders, the highest for any month since June 2011, according to government data.