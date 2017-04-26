WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces retake Hatra from Daesh
Monuments in the ancient city of Hatra, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, were destroyed by Daesh in 2015.
Iraqi forces retake Hatra from Daesh
Hatra is located 110km south of Mosul and is believed to have been built in the second or third century BCE. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Iraqi paramilitary forces said Wednesday that they have captured Hatra, a 2,000-year-old historical site near the northern city of Mosul, where US-backed forces have been battling Daesh for months.

Karim al Nouri, a spokesman for the state-sanctioned force made up mainly of Shia militias, told state TV they captured the UNESCO World Heritage Site. He said Iraqi forces were around three kilometres (two miles) from a nearby town with the same name, without providing further details.

Daesh destroyed priceless objects in Hatra and other archaeological sites after seizing swathes of Iraq and Syria in a lightning offensive in 2014.

The full extent of the harm to Hatra remains unclear.

Hatra, known as al Hadhr in Arabic, was established in the second or third century BCE and became a religious and trading centre under the Parthian empire.

Its imposing fortifications helped it withstand sieges by the forces of two Roman emperors.

Iraqi pro-government forces backed by a US-led international coalition have been fighting since October to oust Daesh from Mosul, its last major urban bastion in Iraq.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us