French presidential candidates, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, on Wednesday met with striking workers in Amiens during a chaotic visit to an under-threat factory in the nation's 'rustbelt.'

For months, workers have been asking for help from France's political leaders as the 290 men and women at Whirlpool are set to lose their jobs when the factory is relocated to Poland in June.

Marine Le Pen who is campaigning on an anti-globalisation platform says her opponent is the one responsible for the fate of the workers.

"He was the economy minister, an adviser to President Hollande, for years. Whirlpool is a symbol of what will happen to France. It's the symbol of the failure of Mr. Macron's policies." Le Pen said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron was meeting with union representatives at the local Chamber of Commerce, saying "Marine Le Pen came here because I came. Good for her. But she doesn't understand how this country works."

TRT World'sAnelise Borges has more from Amiens.