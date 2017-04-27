US President Donald Trump will host Argentina's president — and his onetime business partner — Mauricio Macri at the White House on Thursday.

The pair of real estate tycoons have known each other for years, and Macri was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory.

In that call, Trump passed the phone to his daughter Ivanka, who also knows Macri.

According to the Argentine leader's biography, Macri and Trump began working together on New York skyscrapers in the early 1980s.

But asTRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports, the upcoming talks will focus on bilateral national interests and crisis in Venezuela.