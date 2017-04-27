WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's presidency is causing a rift in the Jewish American community
The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics, with supporter and critics of President Trump taking sides within the community.
Trump's presidency is causing a rift in the Jewish American community
Demonstrators in Washington DC protesting against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics.

On the one side is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and its supporters. They have been lobbying on Israel's behalf for more than 60 years.

Those on the other side include some among a younger generation of Jewish Americans who are speaking out against Trump's most divisive policies. They have protested against AIPAC, and they want their community to know there is another way.

Conservative American Jews disagree.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us