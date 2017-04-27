US President Donald Trump has met with his Argentinean counterpart Mauricio Macri at the White House.

The two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

The pair of real estate tycoons have known each other for years, and Macri was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory.

Trump praised Macri's leadership in reforming Argentina's economy, adding that he plans to attend next year's G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

Macri said Argentina will join with the US in a commitment to human rights, democracy and the fight against terrorism.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on the story from Washington.