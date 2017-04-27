WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump and Argentina's Macri discuss bilateral ties
US President Donald Trump has met with his Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Macri at the White House, where the two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.
Trump and Argentina's Macri discuss bilateral ties
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and US President Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump has met with his Argentinean counterpart Mauricio Macri at the White House.

The two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

The pair of real estate tycoons have known each other for years, and Macri was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory.

Trump praised Macri's leadership in reforming Argentina's economy, adding that he plans to attend next year's G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

Macri said Argentina will join with the US in a commitment to human rights, democracy and the fight against terrorism.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on the story from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us